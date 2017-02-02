Special Report: School safety - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Special Report: School safety

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

14 News is taking a look at what security measures are in place at Tri-State schools and schools across the Midwest.  

It's an issue that's always on the minds on many parents these days.

Watch Brandon Bartlett's special report in the video above.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly