Tri-State man and his wife had their dreams of adopting a child crushed

A man from the Tri-State and his wife had their dreams of adopting children crushed in bankruptcy overnight, when, without warning, the Independent Adoption Center in Indianapolis closed its doors.

Mark and Stacey Green say they went through a very expensive and very lengthy process are heartbroken.

The Indianapolis adoption office closed overnight and its national website was shut down.

In a news release, the agency said there are now fewer birth parents and more parents hoping to adopt children than at any time in its 34-year history.

The Greens spent more than a year working through the adoption process -- medical exams, background checks, home inspections, and other requirements.

Any day they expected a call from a birth mother.

Instead, they received an email saying the adoption center was closing immediately.

"I was heartbroken," said Evansville native Mark Green. "I mean, I was heartbroken for us, I was heartbroken for all the other adoptive people who were waiting to adopt children as well. Then you have all the employees that now have lost their job and they didn't even see it coming."

"We felt really bad for ourselves," said Stacey Green. "I also feel bad for the birth moms that are out there that they provided counseling for these moms and not just new moms but moms that have gone through this for years."

The Greens said they spent eight months working with that agency and a lot of money.

They still want to adopt a child and feel they have no other option than to start all over and hope for the best.

