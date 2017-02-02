No one seriously hurt in three vehicle crash on Evansville's nor - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

No one seriously hurt in three vehicle crash on Evansville's north side

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A crash on Evansville's north side is under investigation.

It happened on First Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

We're told there were three cars involved. No one was seriously hurt.

Only one northbound lane of First Avenue at Buena Vista is open to traffic until crews clear the scene.

