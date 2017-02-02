Students visit Europe via virtual reality - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Students visit Europe via virtual reality

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Some Owensboro High School students took a trip, and they didn't have to leave the classroom. 

Shaelie Clark has the story in the video above.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly