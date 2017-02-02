Mt. Vernon shipping port hits record quarterly tonnage numbers

A Mt. Vernon Coal shipping port is celebrating record numbers.

Officials say the Port of Indiana Shipping Port handled nearly 2.5-million tons of cargo in the fourth quarter of 2016, shattering their previous record.

The port shipped 6.4 million tons as a whole. Coal is just one of several other cargoes that made their way through here, such as grain, soy products, and ethanol. But the port isn't only taking in barges.

They handled 140,000 trucks and 40,000 railcars this past year.

Behind this spike, we're told is the alliance coal company. They decided to use the Ohio River as a channel to ship coal out of the country.

There was an opportunity. Alliance coal company owns and operates a coal terminal here at the port, and they took advantage of some export coal sales during the fourth quarter to really surge the tons" says Port Director Phil Wilzbacher.

The port's yearly tonnage numbers for 2016 were the second highest in their history, behind 2015.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.