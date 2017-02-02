Elastec and City Crews cleaning up waterways in Evansville

Elastec, a company out of Carmi, has one mission: to keep areas of the Tri-State clean.

On Thursday, they did just that.

Crews and city officials spent Thursday morning installing what are called brute bins, which collect trash and debris along the water. They started at the port of Evansville near the Ohio River and ended at Pigeon Creek.

Elastec created the brute bin, and company officials say they chose this area to install it because it collects a lot of trash. City officials say they're happy to test it out.

"It's going to be a dual process actually," Storm Water Coordinator for the City of Evansville Karan Barnhill said. "We are going to have a collection of trash that we are keeping out of the river, but I am also educating the public that this is not accepting and they need to put their trash in the trash can and in the proper place."

This is just a free trial period for the device. Right now the brute bin will sit in this area for 6 months and if it works well, city officials say they would like to buy it.

