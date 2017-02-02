New Lease in the works for Gil Hodges Field

A wind storm knocked out the lighting system at Gil Hodges field last spring. Now, the City of Princeton and the North Gibson School Corporation are working on a new lease for the field.

They want to spell out who is responsible for maintenance and make sure the historic ball field stays in good shape.

North Gibson Superintendent, Brian Harmon, says the lighting system doesn't work. He says the ballpark cost for one of the light poles is $40,000. To put in a complete system is around $190,000.

"If there is a problem on the field in the future, such as this storm damage to the lighting system, how's it going to be handled?" Harmon said. "Who's going to deal with that? Which personnel either for the city or for the school will be handling that? Who's going to pay for that?"

Princeton Mayor, Brad Schmitt, says they are answering all those questions in the new lease agreement since the old one ended about five years ago. He says he's confident they will come to a mutually beneficial agreement with North Gibson School Corporation.

"We value Gil Hodges as truly an asset to this community," Schmitt told us. "I've heard rumors that we are going to bulldoze it down or that we're also going to be selling it, both of which I can put everyone's mind at ease, and let everyone know that is false."

The city presented a draft lease to the school corporation and is hoping to announce the details Monday evening.

Mayor Schmitt says he hopes to expand the uses at the field and bring more people to it.

He says he hopes to even host concerts there soon.

