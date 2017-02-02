Final phase of big expansion project in Warrick Co. begins

The final phase of a big expansion project is set to begin on Monday.

Crews have been hard at work expanding portions of roads on Lincoln Avenue in an effort to try and improve the flow of traffic.

Officials say with so many homes and subdivisions off that one stretch of road, the road improvement project will add turn lanes into each phase of the project.

The final phase will restrict Lincoln Ave to local traffic only. It will also have restrictions on Bell Road and SR 261 intersections.

Preliminary construction starts on Monday, but actual construction cannot begin until the utility relocations are complete.

Right now, the completion date is set for August 1, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.