Hancock Co. schools cleaning crews scrub away germs

Classes are canceled and a deep cleaning is happening at schools in Hancock County because of student illnesses.

School officials say a large percentage of students have the flu, strep throat, or a stomach virus.

Workers spent the day cleaning lockers, desks, water fountains. any place those germs could be hiding. It's been at least 8 or 9 years since the school has canceled because of illness but Superintendent Kyle Estes says attendance dropped to 88 percent on Wednesday.

School officials decided the best decision was to close the doors for two days, give the kids time to feel better, and have healthy students on Monday. One way to make sure the students do stay healthy is to clean everything.

"We've been sanitizing and disinfecting the desks, any touch services, doorways, water fountains, lockers, chair backs. If we can keep everyone out long enough to get it disinfected, then maybe we can get everything healed," Sally Jackson says.

Games and extracurricular activities were also canceled so workers can continue disinfecting the schools.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.