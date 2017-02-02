Woman charged in connection with infant's death

The death of an infant in Huntingburg is under investigation.

Police say they were called to 217 N. Arjem on November 29, 2016, about an unresponsive child.

Officers say the two-month-old had died while being watched by Rachelle Childree at her home.

Childree was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.

She was taken to the Dubois County Security Center on a $20,000 bond and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.