"Main frame" of classic ride installed at Holiday World

We have an update on the restoration of a classic ride at Holiday World.

This video of posted to the park's twitter page shows crews installing the Firecracker's "main frame" into place Thursday morning.

Last month, crews started repainting the ride's 16 cars.

The firecracker located in the Fourth of July section of the park will be ready for opening day on April 29.

