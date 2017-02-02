Business in Evansville has "take one, leave one" rack

Whoever wants something on it can take it (WFIE)

Townsquare Media is helping those in need bundle up and stay warm in the cold.

For the past two weeks, they've had a rack outside their building on 5th Street.

Whoever wants something on it can take it. They got the idea from a restaurant in Texas.

All the clothing was donated, and we're told they've turned over inventory several times.

The rack is outside during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

