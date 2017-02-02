Business in Evansville has "take one, leave one" rack - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Business in Evansville has "take one, leave one" rack

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Townsquare Media is helping those in need bundle up and stay warm in the cold. 

For the past two weeks, they've had a rack outside their building on 5th Street. 

Whoever wants something on it can take it. They got the idea from a restaurant in Texas. 

All the clothing was donated, and we're told they've turned over inventory several times. 

The rack is outside during normal business hours Monday through Friday. 

