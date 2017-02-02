Locals watch presentation on Hoosier role in Underground Railroad

She says this was part of their underground railroad initiative to find every person, place, and event related to the underground railroad in Indiana (WFIE)

Locals and 40 fourth-graders from Oakland City Elementary filled up Oakland City Public Library on Thursday.

Director of Special Initiatives for the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, Jeannie Regan-Dinius, presented on the Indiana ties to the Underground Railroad.

Dinius talked about the role Hoosiers played during that time.

She says it's important to know talk about and know this history.

"Well, most people think that since it's Black History Month, that's the only time we should talk about black history, and so we're trying to encourage all history, all times of the month and so the underground railroad is a great mix of black history and of those individuals both white and black," Regan-Dinius told us.

She says this was part of their underground railroad initiative to find every person, place, and event related to the underground railroad in Indiana.

