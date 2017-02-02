Celebrate Valentines Day by naming cockroaches at Wesselman Woods

Many people give roses for Valentine's Day, but what about roaches? (WFIE)

Many people give roses for Valentine's Day, but what about roaches?

This year, Wesselman Woods Nature Center wants you to let your special someone know your love is eternal, by naming one of their Madagascar hissing cockroaches for your sweetie.

With a $10 donation, you can get a certificate that shows your roaches' name, or for $40, you can get the certificate, plus two roach-shaped chocolates.

"Roses won't last through the apocalypse, but cockroaches will. They are eternal," said Elaine Edwards, Marketing Director for Wesselman Woods Nature Center. "Thousands of them every year go unnamed, and they need your help. They need your support. They need u to name them."

The Madagascar hissing cockroaches actually have a lifespan of up to five years, but at least your love will hopefully be eternal.

