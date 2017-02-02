Wings Etc. Grill and Pub coming to Henderson strip

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub to submit site review plans to Henderson's Area Planning Commission next week. The location is behind KFC on Highway 41 next to Showplace Cinemas.

A new restaurant franchise is coming to the strip in Henderson.

Wings Etc. Grill and Pub will open next to Showplace Cinemas off Highway 41 S. behind Kentucky Fried Chicken.

We've learned the Area Planning Commission is looking to review site plans next week on the wing joint.

Wings Etc. is a full bar and restaurant and has two locations in the Tri-State. One is in Princeton, Indiana and another is in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The strip has seen a lot of development over the years, and businesses nearby like Fantastic Sams next door to the empty lot are excited about new opportunities.

"Hopefully it's going to bring in quite a few people," Fantastic Sams' Cosmetologist Leslie Walden told us. "We'll get recognition and people will actually start noticing we're back here."

More exposure means more clients for the hairdressers next door to the future new restaurant.

"Anytime a new business opens comes in anywhere close to us, it helps," Fantastic Sams' Holly Sommers said.

Site review plans reveal Wings Etc. plans to build 4,500 square feet, 42 parking spaces, and include an outdoor patio.

The Area Planning Commission is set to approve Wings Etc's site plans next Tuesday.

There is no word yet on when crews will break ground.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.