IL lawmakers work on legislation for state employee pay

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
ILLINOIS (WFIE) -

Lawmakers are working on legislation to ensure state employees continue to receive pay even if a judge agrees with the attorney general's request to halt pay during the budget impasse.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a motion that a judge reverses a previous decision that says not paying state employees is unconstitutional. 

Supporters of the new legislation say the measure will prevent a government shutdown as budget negotiations continue. 

