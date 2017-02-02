Henderson restaurant moving locations

A locally owned staple in Henderson to reopen its doors soon.

Firedome Pizza and Wings moved locations from the Ramada Hotel off Highway 41 to this new spot off Barrett Boulevard.

We're told crews are working inside to prepare for opening in about two weeks.

The new Firedome will be about 8,000 square-feet and will be able to seat 230 people. That's about 60 more seats than its previous location.

We're also learning a new liquor store will open next door.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.