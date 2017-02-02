Hoosiers to Compete in Meyo Invitational

The Indiana University track and field team will be competing away from the Harry Gladstein Fieldhouse for the first time this season. The team will be traveling up north to South Bend for the annual Meyo Invitational.

The meet will begin on Friday afternoon and conclude on Saturday afternoon. Many of the marquee events will be run on Saturday afternoon, and a two-hour block (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) will be streamed live on WatchESPN.

“This will be a great meet to gauge where we are in the training process,” said head coach Ron Helmer. “With only a couple of weekends left before the Big Ten Championships, it is important that we compete hard this weekend.”

The main event this weekend will be the Meyo Mile. On the women’s side, junior Brenna Calder will take on some of the nation’s toughest competition. Calder ranks eighth in school history in the mile with a time of 4:42.35. She also ranks 20th in the NCAA this season. On the men’s side, Joe Murphy and Kyle Mau will both take to the line.

Daniel Kuhn, fresh off of breaking his own school record in the 600m run, will run in the 800m run. A couple of weeks ago Kuhn took down the school record in the 800m by almost a full second. Kuhn holds the third fastest time in the NCAA this season in the event. Jordan Huntoon and Adam Wallace will join Kuhn in the premier section in the 800m run. The women’s premier race will feature Olivia Hippensteel and Kendell Wiles.

After taking this past weekend off, Katherine Receveur will be back in action. The cross country All-American will be racing in the premier section of the 3,000m run. So far this season she ranks inside the top 20 nationally in the mile run, 3,000m run and the 5,000m run. Four-time All-Big Ten cross country selection Jason Crist will run in the Ryan Shay 3,000m run.

Nakel McClinton will compete for the second consecutive weekend in the weight throw. A season ago the redshirt senior qualified for the NCAA Championships in the event. In her first meet back she took fifth with a throw of 19.19m (63-11.5). Senior Andrew Miller is coming off of a record setting weekend in the weight throw. He uncorked a throw of 21.06m (69-1.25) last weekend to establish the new IU record. Two throwers will compete in both the men’s and women’s shot put. Nycia Ford and Khayla Dawson will throw in the women’s competition. School record holder Willie Morrison and sophomore David Schall will compete on the men’s side.

A handful of sprinters will run in the prelims of the sprinting events. In the 60m hurdles Jeyland Valentin, Adrian Mable and William Session will take on loaded fields. Megan Grabowski, Brittany Thomas, Jaela Gay and Tyler Bellaire will all compete in the 60m dash. The top 24 in both events will advance to the semi-finals. Sophomore Markevious Roach will run in the premier section of the 400m dash.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics

