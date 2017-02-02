ISP: Two adults, baby escape vehicle fire

Two adults and a baby were able to safely escape when their SUV caught fire, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 41 and Ruffian, just south of Hwy 64.

Vanderburgh: Truck is fully involved. Two adults and a baby were able to escape. No injuries. FD is en route. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 2, 2017

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and both southbound lanes of Hwy 41 were shut down.

Traffic was restricted in the area while firefighters worked the scene. No word yet on how the fire started.

