North H.S. cafeteria manager goes "above and beyond"

The cafeteria manager at North High School, Karen House, is the most recent "Cause for Applause" winner at the EVSC.

The award recognizes those who go above and beyond their normal job responsibilities.

Teachers say House and her entire staff have a great attitudes and go out of their way to make students feel special.

She's known to hand out Christmas gifts and add personal touches to lunches.

“These ladies provide so much more than just lunch for my students,” said teacher Andrea Gordon. “They provide love, friendship, encouragement and support. We are so lucky to have such wonderful ladies working at NHS.”

Anyone can nominate an employee of the EVSC for the award. The deadline for nominations is the third Friday of each month.

