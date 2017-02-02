Adoption agency with Indiana office suddenly declares bankruptcy

A national adoption agency with a location in Indiana has closed.

According to a press release, Independent Adoption Center (IAC) filed for bankruptcy on January 31.

IAC Board President Greg Kuhl said the closing is due to fewer potential birth parents and an increase in couples wanting to adopt.

"The IAC has worked tirelessly to adapt to this changing environment, but the many efforts we implemented were ultimately unsuccessful. We therefore cannot sustain the agency any longer," said Kuhl.

The center is based in California but had an office in Indianapolis which is now closed. IAC officials said all families and birth mothers who were currently working with them have been notified and were provided with potential referrals to assist with their adoption journeys.

