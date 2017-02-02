INDOT kicking off 2017 Paint the Plow campaign

The Indiana Department of Transportation is kicking off its 2017 Paint the Plow campaign.

INDOT Southwest is inviting high schools within the district boundaries to paint an INDOT snow plow blade with original artwork to represent their school.

In addition to being seen in full service during the winter weather months, the blades may be used at events within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety and foster a greater appreciation of both INDOT and the school’s art program.

Paint the Plow is open to all high schools, Sullivan, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Daviess, Knox, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Orange, Crawford, Perry, Spencer, Warrick, Vanderburgh and Posey counties.

Applications and additional program details can be found HERE.

Applications are due March 15.

