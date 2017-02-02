Groundbreaking for new McCutchanville school set for Saturday

Construction is about to get underway on the new McCutchanville Elementary School in Vanderburgh County.

The groundbreaking is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at 10701 Petersburg Road. Parking will be at McCutchanville Park.

Families and graduates of the former McCutchanville school have been invited to attend.

Speakers will include EVSC Superintendent David Smith, School Board President Andrew Guarino, County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem and Ed Schiffer, former principal of McCutchanville Elementary School.

The new school is set to open for the 2018-2019 school year and will serve students in pre-k through sixth grade.

EVSC officials say the 25 acre site was purchased back in 1995, specifically to be used as a future school site.

The new school boundaries are drawn from portions of Scott and Oak Hill elementary schools.

They include Highway 41 on the west, Boonville New Harmony Road to Petersburg Road to Green River Road to Ruston on the north, the Warrick County line on the east, and Highway 57 and a line parallel to Hillsdale Road on the south.

