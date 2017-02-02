Crews respond to house fire in Henderson

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Henderson.

It happened Thursday morning in the 800 block of Cherokee Dr.

The Henderson fire chief tells 14 News nobody was in the home at the time.

A dog got out of the home and firefighters saved a turtle.

He says there is quite a bit of fire damage in the basement of the home, as well as smoke damage in the upstairs area.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

