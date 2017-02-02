Indulge during Newburgh Chocolate Walk

The Newburgh Riverfront is about to get sweeter. The first Newburgh Chocolate Walk is happening Friday through Sunday, February 3-5.

For $10, anyone can get a Chocolate Walk bag which allows them to enjoy chocolate treats at local businesses as they shop and explore the area.

Money raised will help the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.

Participating businesses include:

2nd Chances

321 Vintage

Amerie

Cleo’s Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches

Décor and More

Edgewater Grille

ERA First Advantage Realty

Feather Your Nest

Flutter

Garland Vision Boutique

Heart of Newburgh

Honey Vinyl Music Studios

Honeysuckle Finds

Impulse Salon & Spa

Livewell / Upgrade Café

Lucid Coffee

Mulberry Jeans

Pet Food Center

Scattered Art

The Come Up Shoppe

The Refinery

The Shop at Historic Newburgh

Venue 328

Zen

