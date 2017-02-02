Indulge during Newburgh Chocolate Walk - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indulge during Newburgh Chocolate Walk

Posted by Erin Meyer, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Newburgh Chocolate Walk from Historic Newburgh, Inc. Newburgh Chocolate Walk from Historic Newburgh, Inc.
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

The Newburgh Riverfront is about to get sweeter. The first Newburgh Chocolate Walk is happening Friday through Sunday, February 3-5.

For $10, anyone can get a Chocolate Walk bag which allows them to enjoy chocolate treats at local businesses as they shop and explore the area.

Money raised will help the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.

Participating businesses include:

  • 2nd Chances
  • 321 Vintage
  • Amerie
  • Cleo’s Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches
  • Décor and More
  • Edgewater Grille
  • ERA First Advantage Realty
  • Feather Your Nest
  • Flutter
  • Garland Vision Boutique
  • Heart of Newburgh
  • Honey Vinyl Music Studios
  • Honeysuckle Finds
  • Impulse Salon & Spa
  • Livewell / Upgrade Café
  • Lucid Coffee
  • Mulberry Jeans
  • Pet Food Center
  • Scattered Art
  • The Come Up Shoppe
  • The Refinery
  • The Shop at Historic Newburgh
  • Venue 328
  • Zen

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly