Crews on scene of Henderson business fire for several hours

Crews were on scene of a fire at a Henderson County business for several hours.

Firefighters tell us it happened a little before one Thursday morning at Audubon Metals on Ohio Drive.

Workers were doing maintenance work near the back of the property. That's when a fire official says large sheets of metal on a conveyor belt caused the fire.

No one was hurt, but the Henderson Assistant Fire Chief said there was some damage to the business.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.