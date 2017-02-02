Cause of Evansville fire under investigation; no one hurt

A crew in Evansville was called to a house on fire.

It happened on Kratzville Road near Buena Vista Drive around 3 Thursday morning.

The district fire chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.

