EPD looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

Police are looking for the suspect in an armed hold up at an Evansville convenience store.

Authorities say the 911 call about the robbery came in around 3:10 Thursday morning from the clerk working overnight at the Circle K on 1st Avenue near Allen's Lane.

Police say a man with a knife went into the store and demanded money. The clerk was able to get away to a back room and locked the door, then called 911.

We're told no one was hurt in the robbery and the suspect didn't get away with any money.

Police brought in a K-9 unit who was tracking a possible suspect in the area, but the suspect was not found.

Police only have a vague description of a man in a hoodie wearing gloves and sunglasses.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Evansville Police Department immediately.

