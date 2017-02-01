#23 Purdue powers pas t#25 Northwestern - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (AP) -

Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 16 rebounds, and Vince Edwards added 17 points Wednesday night to lead No. 23 Purdue to an 80-59 rout over No. 25 Northwestern.
    
The Boilermakers (18-5, 7-3 Big Ten) have won four of five and still have not lost consecutive games this season.
    
Bryant McIntosh scored 22 points to lead Northwestern (18-5, 7-3). The Wildcats' six-game winning streak came to an end on a night when leading scorer Scottie Lindsey sat out because of the flu.
    
Purdue took advantage of Lindsey's absence by going 9 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half and pulling out to a 45-23 lead.
    
Northwestern couldn't get closer than 14 in the second half.
    
Swanigan had his 19th double-double of the season.
    
Edwards wound up with his highest scoring total since mid-December and made a season-high five 3s against the league's best 3-point defense.

