New drug-testing policy for middle and high schoolers draw dozens of parents to meeting

There's new information on a drug-testing policy for middle and high school students in Henderson County.

It's a policy that drew more than 50 parents of Henderson County students to the Colonel cafeteria Wednesday night.

Parents asked questions and sounded off about the plan to allow for randomly drug testing any student involved in extracurricular activities or anyone who gets a parking pass. The policy would go into effect this Fall.

Henderson County School officials explained the importance of the new policy, saying the number one reason why people can't get jobs in the area is that they simply can't pass drug tests.

"We've got good kids here in Henderson County," Colonel Head Football Coach Josh Boston told the crowd. "Our jobs as educators is--

first and foremost--to create better people for this society."

Administrators ensured parents they won't have to pay for the program. Half of the $13,000 estimated cost for the program will come out of the general fund, and the other half taken from the state's educational safe money.

Officials tell us up to 10 high school students and up to three middle schoolers a week will be selected randomly for a test. Parents of students who are not involved in activities or drive to school will also have the option to "opt in" their child to be apart of the pool.

Most of the parents at the meeting were for the new rule.

"Everybody in this room acknowledges we have a drug problem in this community," one parent stood up to say.

"I've got two kids in the school system. One is an athlete, one is a driver. I love it," another parent said.

But several voiced they're against it, including a grandparent, Ernest Green.

"You take a child out of a program because they tested bad," Green said, "Is there not a damage that's done to the child because everybody knows he engaged in something he should not have done," he questioned administrators.

We're told the consequences will not affect the student's classroom time. Nor will a positive test carry on through a student's post-high school years.

If a student fails the first test, they will face a four-week suspension from driving to school and banned from their chosen extracurricular activity. Athletes, though, can still practice. Administrations reasoned that if an athlete is banned from practices too, that student will more than likely end up quitting.

There will be an 18-week suspension for a second offense, and a365-dayy ban for a third.

