More than $300K ATV park project nearly complete

A more than $300,000 park project in Hopkins County is almost complete.

We're learning an ATV park in Earlington is scheduled to open April 1.

When his ATV isn't broken, you can find John Rhye hitting the trails in Hopkins County.

In just two months he'll have more than 20 more miles of terrain to explore. That's because an ATV park project on Highway 1337 in Earlington is coming to an end.

Right now, we're told crews have finished the parking lot, restrooms, and are working on getting the trails done.

“We are going to finally have something around Madisonville that we can actually do. We had one open up before, but it shut down. So we finally have another one open,” said John Rhye.

Once the park opens, county officials hope it will draw people from surrounding areas and create a boost in tourism. We're told the fiscal court is getting a big bang for their buck. Most of the project's cost is being covered by grants. "It's great to have the grant money with very little of it coming out of the county's general fund. There is a 20 percent match,” Charlie Beshears, Hopkins County Fiscal Court Magistrate.

On Tuesday, the fiscal court could vote on a name for the park. A marketing class at Madisonville College has been working with the fiscal court to choose the best one.

