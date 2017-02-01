St. Mary's participates in the Go Red for Women campaign

Red lights shone across the U.S. for women's heart month.

It started on Wednesday. Check out the St. Mary's Center for Advanced Medicine lit up in red.

One out of every 3 women will die of heart disease or stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

However, awareness events like the Go Red for Women campaign can encourage women to make the lifestyle changes needed to prevent 80 percent of cardiac events.

