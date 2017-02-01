Caught on camera: Officials looking for hit-and-run suspect - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Caught on camera: Officials looking for hit-and-run suspect

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

Officials are looking for a man who they say is involved in a hit-and-run.

The photo is a surveillance picture of the suspect taken inside the Holiday Liquors store.

Officers say he was driving a white Chevy pickup truck and crashed into the SUV parked next to it.

The driver took off.

Police are now trying to identify that man.

