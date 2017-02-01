Regional Cities money to help pay for new downtown Evansville project

We're learning more about a new project slated for downtown Evansville.

We first told you about a project called "The Market." It will be made up of residential units and commercial space and will be located somewhere in downtown Evansville.

Now, we're learning a timeline has been set for the project and how the project will be paid for.

You might remember that Southwestern Indiana received $42-million in Regional Cities money. That money is going to pay for several projects in the Vanderburgh and Warrick County areas.

Some of the money is going to the Market project.

Officials at F.C. Tucker Realty said a little over $9 million was allocated for the project.

20% will come from local and federal incentives and 60% will come from private companies.

They say what most people don't know is much of the regional cities money is being matched by private firms.

"The majority of these projects couldn't be completed, or wouldn't be completed, without the matching funds," said Kyle Bernhardt of F.C. Tucker. "Regional cities are only 20% of the project itself and can go for only 20%. 80% of the project needs to be funded either through local, federal, and private equity."

Bernhardt said the hope is to have the project funded by the middle of this year with a completion date set for 2020.

More information will be released Thursday night during the State of Real Estate event.

