Proposed legislation against colored headlights in KY

Henderson County Sherri Ed Brady says he's seen purple and pink lights but it's mostly the blue and red ones he's concerned about.

He says he has gotten calls from drivers who pull over because they think a police officers is behind them when they're not.

Senator Dorsey Ridley, discussed the bill he has filed to prevent the use of colored car head lights on highways.

Sheriff Ed Brady says the volume off traffic is higher than ever.

Sheriff Brady says these lights are alarming, confusing, and in his opinion, dangerous.

"The road is a confusing enough place and a dangerous enough place, that we don't need added distractions while we're out there so we asked senator ridley if he would consider sponsoring this adjustment to the Kentucky law and he said that he would,"said Sheriff Brady.

Senator Ridley says he's hopeful he'll get a hearing in the transportation committee.

He'd like to get this bill put into law by the end of their second session, which ends March 30th.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.