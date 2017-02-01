Push to bring a centuries-old theater back to life

Just who is responsible for the damages when trees start falling in the neighborhood?More >>
Just who is responsible for the damages when trees start falling in the neighborhood?More >>
Rivers in Gibson County are on the rise and some are not expected to reach its peak until Monday.More >>
Rivers in Gibson County are on the rise and some are not expected to reach its peak until Monday.More >>
Evansville police have apparently put an end to a crime spree.More >>
Evansville police have apparently put an end to a crime spree.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a water rescue in Posey County. It's at Haines Road near South Terrace Elementary.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a water rescue in Posey County. It's at Haines Road near South Terrace Elementary.More >>
Downed trees, all over the Tri-State, landing on roads, houses, and almost on Archrie Hamilton and his son.More >>
Downed trees, all over the Tri-State, landing on roads, houses, and almost on Archrie Hamilton and his son.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>