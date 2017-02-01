Push to bring a centuries-old theater back to life

There's a renewed push to develop the Alhambra Theater at Haynie's Corner.

The theater is truly the cornerstone of the area- that's according to Officials with the arts council of southern Indiana. Now, they've put out a request for ideas and a request for funding help to preserve this iconic building for years to come.

For years, the community struggled to keep it open--hosting art shows and film festivals. But the arts council said, nothing stuck for very long. A few years ago, the arts council talked with Alhambra board of directors-- about ways to keep this building open for good.

Now, they're reaching out to developers in the community- telling them, here's this piece of property- if you have a great idea, you and you have the funds to back it up, submit your proposal to us.

Developers have until the end of next month to submit their proposals. No word on how much the renovations will cost. We're told, it all depends on the ideas brought to the table.

