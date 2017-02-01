Big O Takeout delivers first meals in Owensboro

A new Owensboro delivery service, Big O Takeout, could mean your favorite restaurant meals delivered right to your door in less than an hour.

"We think it's going to be a big hit, and that's one of the reasons we are so excited for it," co-owner, Devin Taylor says.

It has been a long 5-month process for Devin Taylor and Jonathan Brandle as they prepared for this new business, but it's now an easy process for the consumer. It works like this. You order online at BigOTakeout.com. All 7 menus from the 7 restaurants offered through the delivery service will appear. You click what you want and within an hour, someone will deliver the food to you.

Big O Takeout has partnerships with Fetta, Pan Asian, El Toribio, Dunkin Donuts, Gene's Health Food, The Lure, and Gangnam Korean BBQ. You pay for the food, a $4.99 delivery fee, and then a tip for the driver. The partnership between Big O Takeout means marketing for the restaurant and business for the delivery team. They say its a win win.

"We are going to focus more on the restaurants we have, marketing those like we want to do, reaching out to the customer, and getting people into their doors and obviously getting deliveries to the consumers, on time and hot and ready like they could if they come in," Brandle says.

The Big O Takeout team is looking at adding more restaurants to the list. They also need drivers. You can find out more by visiting the website, bigotakeout.com

