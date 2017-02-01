Free arcade games for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Who could say no to free arcade games?

Volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters can now take their littles out for some arcade fun at Secret Headquarters, for free.

They tell us they are doing well financially so they want to do some good for the community. Big Brothers Big Sisters are thrilled and say it's not every day that they get someone knocking on their door offering up an opportunity.

"Whenever they gave us a call, we were all really excited," says Director of Events and Communication with BBBS, Kayla McKenzie. "Everybody in the office was kind of talking about it and we thought, this is really great that somebody thought of our organization and they want to provide something for our kids."

"The volunteers already give their time," says Secret Headquarters Arcade Owner and Manager, Clint Hoskins. "We didn't want them to have to take any kind of financial burden. Even just $5 for an hour to come in and help the community was silly.

He says it's easier for them to give something away to volunteers who are already going out of their way to help.

Secret Headquarters continues to look for more ways they can give back to the community.

