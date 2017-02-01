Local Miss Rodeo USA first ever to win from KY

We have a new queen in the Tri-State. 24-year-old Slaughter's native, Brittany Howard, has been crowned Miss Rodeo USA. Brittany is the first ever to win from Kentucky.

She didn't even compete in her first pageant until she was 21. Now, just five competitions in, she's Miss Rodeo USA.

"It's amazing," says Howard. "It's one of the things when I ran out the alleyway on the horse that I was on. I thought I think I'm the first from Kentucky. I knew I was but you know it was a really awesome moment and I'm just excited to bring Kentucky and get them on the map as far as rodeo queens go."

With her national title as Miss Rodeo USA, she'll travel 100,000 miles over the next year.

"I'll start traveling to rodeos and then after that, I'm pretty much booked every weekend," says Howard.

But before she heads out, she's inspiring students at Jesse Stuart Elementary School to work hard and focus.

"That's my platform. That's what I get to do, is teach others how to focus on their dreams," says Howard.

And the kids got the message.

"I love riding horses and I've always been a country girl growing up, so it's been really exciting to meet miss rodeo," says fourth-grader Kaitlin Gray.

"I'm going to focus so much harder on school now that she's told us all about this," says fourth-grader Leila Baker.

"Focusing and you can be anything you want to be, so that's makes be very confident in what I want to do in life," says Gray.

They know if you fall off your horse, you get back on and chase your dreams.

There will be a fundraising reception for Brittany on February 4, from 5-8 p.m., at the Victory Church in Madisonville.

The cost is $20 and you must register by Thursday.

All proceeds will help with Brittany's travel expenses over the next year.

You can email MissRodeoUSA2017@gmail.com or text 270-339-4580 to RSVP.

