FIRST ON 14: Evansville's tallest building to undergo total reconstruction

The iconic building at 420 Main Street in downtown Evansville has been purchased and will undergo a $25 million reconstruction.

Officials with F.C. Tucker say the former Old National Bank building is the tallest building for 120 miles and will be named "City Tower at 420 Main."

The property will be transformed into a mix of office space, retail, and luxury condominiums over the next two years.

The official announcement was made at F.C. Tucker's State of Real Estate Thursday night. Before the announcement on Thursday, 14 News took a look at the property (and it's views of the city) along with Ken Newcomb, President of F.C. Tucker Commercial.

"This is probably the most exciting time for development in my career in real estate," said Newcomb.

He says three local investors, named City Tower Group, LLC, started the project over a year ago with assessments on the property.

Plans include all the necessary improvements to bring the building up to today's codes and standards.

The building's concrete fins will be removed, and all the windows will be replaced.

City Tower at 420 Main is 18 floors. Floors 12 through 18 will be redesigned as luxury condominiums with a restaurant, doorman, covered and secure parking, storage space and potentially a workout facility.

Prices for the condos will be based on size and location. A full-floor 8,000 square feet unit is possible.

Floors 7-11 will offer Class A office space. The leases for current tenants will be honored

Floor 6 will be dedicated to mix use with hope for the addition of terrace green space, restaurants, event spaces and offices.

The first floor will be marketed for retail and commercial use.

"I think its something that will be very attractive and Evansville will be proud of," said Newcomb.

Initial roof and utility upgrades are expected to get underway this year. Major construction should start in 2018.

