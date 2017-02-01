Resurrection School celebrates Catholic Schools week in unique way

They hosted a Lip Sync battle between the kids at the school (WFIE)

It's Catholic Schools week and Resurrection School is celebrating it in a unique way.

They hosted a Lip Sync battle between the kids at the school.

The kids were divided into four different groups and all chose a popular song to dance and lip sync along with.

It wasn't all about who would win, but more of a reason for the kids to get together learn some teamwork and have some fun.

