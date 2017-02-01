Update: Signatures found on plane likely not from Evansville

We have an update about an aviation restoration group searching for Evansville Rosie the Riveters.

An aviation restoration team from Minnesota found signatures inside the wing of a P-47 Thunderbolt last month.

They traced the plane parts back to Evansville and we started searching for Eva and Edith.

We got a lot of calls and emails from people hoping to link this to their family members with the same name who worked at Republic Aviation.

On Wednesday, the group behind the project told us they believe the body of the plane was produced in Evansville, but not the wings.

That means the signatures likely didn't come from workers in Evansville.

We plan to follow this story and bring you updates.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.