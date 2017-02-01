Indiana Men’s Soccer Announces 2017 Recruiting Class

Indiana University head men’s soccer coach Todd Yeagley announced on Wednesday that John Bannec, Kyle Barks, Griffin Dorsey, Jacob Gruber, Jacob Meier, Justin Rennicks, Joe Schmidt, Mason Toye and Thomas Warr have chosen to continue their soccer careers with the Hoosiers.

“We are really excited to announce our 2017 class,” coach Yeagley remarked. “We feel this is the top recruiting class in the country. Our class of nine is balanced, very talented and possesses the winning qualities that have been a trademark for IU Soccer over the years. The character and work rate of this group is high end. With key players graduating this fall, we knew the importance of brining in a group capable of starting on day one.

“I want to commend our assistant coaches in all their great work in helping to put together this special recruiting class. When you insert our talented incoming class with our core of returning players who led IU Soccer to another top-10 ranking this fall, we feel confident and excited about program as we head into the 2017 fall season.”

The highly-touted class, nine-member class - which is ranked No. 4 in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer - will join a talented Indiana squad that posted a record of 12-2-7, ending the season ranked No. 9 in the country in the National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll.

IU reached the NCAA Tournament for the 30th-straight season in 2016 and for the 41st overall time in program history. The Hoosiers earned a national seed for the 12th time in the last 14 years, beating Akron before falling to Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

