Indiana’s Pieroni, Hixon Earn Weekly Big Ten Honors

Another week, another set of honors for Indiana University’s Blake Pieroni and Michael Hixon, as both earned weekly league accolades on Wednesday.

Pieroni was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season and for the sixth time in his career, while Hixon was honored as the Big Ten Diver of the Week for the third time this year and for the seventh time in his IU career.

Both Pieroni and Hixon helped the No. 4-ranked Hoosiers take down No. 7 Louisville last Friday, 195-105, to finish the dual-meet season undefeated at 11-0. The unblemished record is the first for IU since 1981.

Pieroni, a Chesterton, Ind. native, took home two individual wins and one relay win against the Cardinals. The Academic All-Big Ten selection touched first in the 100 freestyle (43.18) and the 200 freestyle (1:35.28) with NCAA B cuts and also helped the Hoosiers earn a victory in the 400 freestyle relay with a mark of 2:56.11.

Hixon was incredibly impressive in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives against Louisville, posting NCAA qualifying marks in his two wins. The Amherst, Mass. native scored a 447.98 in the 1-meter and then followed that with a total of 464.56 in the 3-meter dive.

