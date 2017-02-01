Quality quintet at Castle sign on the dotted line

The first Wednesday in February is always the biggest signing day of the year and as usual, no one does it bigger than Castle.

We start with Bryce Bailey, the main cog in the Knights' offensive line.

A 1st team All-Stater, Bailey is headed to S-E-C Country to play for the Commodores of Vanderbilt, where he'll study Medicine, Health, and Safety.

The man he protected the past 3 years, quarterback Dayne Keller, who holds every major passing record in Castle program history, is headed to Marian University. The All-State signal caller, who twice led all of 5-A in yards passing and touchdowns, will study Business Management.

Keller's favorite target, Noah McLean, will be joining him at Marian. The Knights' all-time leading receiver is 5th all-time in receiving yards in a career. The All-Stater will study Physical Therapy.

2-year soccer captain Katie Schroeder, who will stick close to home to play the Lady Aces of Evansville. Schroeder will major in Exercise Science.

Her teammate Jackie List will take her considerable soccer skills to Franklin College, where she'll study Biology.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.