Tri-State lunch initiative gains national attention, highlight on Today Show

Around the holidays, we brought you a story about local schools getting their overdue lunch money paid off.

That lunch initiative gained national attention, with a highlight on the Today Show.

This story has gained national attention for a good reason. The total amount donated to the GoFundMe page for local overdue lunch debt swelled to nearly $24,000.

Arwood says they raised $10,000 in one day. The money went towards schools in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Dubois, and Posey Counties.

Arwood says Vanderburgh County alone had $60,000 in debt so unfortunately, they were not able to pay them all off.

"It just goes to show that there is a problem but that people are willing to help and do something about it,"

This lunch initiative caught on in several other states. $128,000 were raised.

Arwood says things slowed down since the holidays, but still encourages everyone to help and donate to overdue school lunch debt if they can.

