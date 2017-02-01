Alert: Hancock Co. schools closed due to illnesses - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Alert: Hancock Co. schools closed due to illnesses

Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) -

All Hancock County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday because of illnesses.

School officials say a large percentage of students have flu, strep throat, or a stomach virus. 

Classes are set to resume Monday. 

