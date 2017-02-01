Healy pleads guilty in court

Mark Healy, 36, pleaded guilty to burglary, drug possession, and theft.

All of this, after his arrest on East Florida Street back in October.

Officers noted Healy resisted and they got stuck with a syringe, but their description did not match the body cam video.

In November, Chief Billy Bolin said the video showed the officers using excessive force.

Bolin suspended the officers, the Merit Commission is set to decide their fates soon.

Healy is expected to be sentenced at the end of this month.

