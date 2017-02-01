Indiana Board of Education holds meeting to improve elementary school

The Indiana Board of Education met on Wednesday to figure out how to improve Caze Elementary School.

The school has received an F performance rating for the sixth year in a row.

In 2012, EVSC officials partnered with Mass Insight Education to implement a transformation zone project. The project was created to provide extra support to struggling schools.

Though most schools showed significant improvement under the transformation zones, Caze Elementary did not.

State Board of Education officials acknowledged that the transformation zone has been working in other EVSC schools, so they want to keep it in place.

However, as the EVSC works to improve Caze, the State Board of Education will be watching. The board could change the improvement plan if the school doesn't reach agreed upon performance metrics.

In 2016, the State Board effectively postponed any decision that would allow the state to intervene, based on the 2014-2015 school year, but after the sixth year of an F performance rating, the state has to step in.

Although EVSC officials would like to try and work the issue out themselves, the Department of Education and the EVSC will work together on ways to try and improve performance at the school.

Board officials also say Caze has actually shown a lot of improvement.

A few years ago the school was expected to lift out of the lowest status, but state standards changed that

