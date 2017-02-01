Kentucky Sportsman show setting up at Owensboro Convention Center

Officials for the Kentucky Sportsman show began filling the Owensboro Convention Center with this weekend's activities.

Workers spent Wednesday afternoon filling a 40-foot tank that will hold different fish. Experts will use that tank to show some different tips and equipment to lure the fish in.

They also spent the afternoon filling a giant pool for an indoor scuba diving experience. Those experiences are free with an event ticket purchase.

The event runs Friday through Saturday.

Tickets are $8 at the door but you can get $3 off coupons at sponsor locations.

